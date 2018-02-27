FG FULL LIST: Nigerian Govt. Releases Names, Other Details of Missing Dapchi Girls

Nigerian government has released the names and other details of the 110 girls declared missing after Boko Haram attack on the Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, Yobe State, on Feb 19, 2018. The list was attached to a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. A statement from the office of the minister indicated that list which was handed over by the Yobe State Government, contains the name, age and class of each of the 110 students.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 27, 2018

The list was attached to a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

A statement from the office of the minister indicated that list which was handed over by the Yobe State Government, contains the name, age and class of each of the 110 students.

Dapchi GGSTC students left their belongings after the attack

A breakdown of the list revealed that out of the 110 missing girls, eight are in JSS1, 17 in JSS2, 12 in JSS3, 40 in SS1, 19 in SS2 and 14 in SS3.

The girls' ages range from 11 to 19 years.

The Minister of Information also said the list which also contains the contact address and phone number of each missing girl, was verified by a 26-member Screening Committee that includes the Executive Secretary, State Teaching Service Board, Musa Abdulsalam; Director, Schools' Management, Ministry of Education, Shuaibu Bulama; Principal of GGSTC, Adama Abdulkarim; the two Vice Principals, Ali Musa Mabu and Abdullahi Sule Lampo; Admission Officer, Bashir Ali Yerima, and the Form Masters for all the classes.

In the same statement, the minister informed that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on relocated to Yobe State to personally superintend the search for the girls on Tuesday.  

He added that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had earlier deployed more platforms to the North-east for the search, as the security agencies ramp up their efforts to locate and rescue the girls.

According to him, NAF had flown a total of 200 hours while conducting the search.

LIST OF MISSING STUDENTS OF GGSTC.docx FG FULL LIST Of DAPCHI MISSING GIRLS

