PDP Accuses Buhari of Abandoning Dapchi Girls For 2019 Campaign

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday condemned President Muhammadu Buhari over his failure to Yobe since the abduction of 110 students from an all-girls’ school in Dapchi town of the state last Monday, February 19.

In a statement titled, “Mr President Sir, Go to Dapchi” and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP accused the President of preferring to stay back in the comfort of Aso Rock presidential villa in Abuja to plan his re-election in the 2019 rather than go to Dapchi to comfort parents of the abducted children.

“It was disheartening that while the parents of our abducted daughters are wailing and the insurgents are fleeing deeper, the President and his APC leaders are busy feasting in the Presidential Villa and plotting their bound-to-fail 2019 re-election campaign.

“Today, Nigerians are daily slaughtered and taken as captives because those who have the direct mandate to protect them are more interested in their ill-lucked 2019 re-election ambition while the citizens are left to whatever fate befell them.

“Painfully, Nigerians are yet to see any concrete action taken by the Buhari Presidency to apprehend the perpetrators of the gruesome killings in Benue, Taraba, Zamfara, Adamawa, Borno, Plateau, Nasarawa and Yobe among other states where our citizens are being hacked down by marauders and insurgents,” the party said.

The party also accused Buhari or reducing the presidential mandate of protecting lives to “a cosmetic dispatching of ministers and persons with no knowledge of security, including those known to be falsifying performance indices, on mere fact-finding missions, while machinery for proactive security measures are left unattended.”

Nevertheless, PDP advised the President to show true leadership by immediately paying a visit to Dapchi and to keep to his campaign promises and take proactive measures in ensuring the safe return of the girls and ending terrorism in the country.