A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of two properties allegedly owned by a former minister of petroleum, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke. Justice Mojisola Olatoregun ordered the permanent forfeiture to the Federal Government of Nigeria on Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

The properties are; Penthouse 21 building 5, Block C, 11 floor, Bella Vista, Banana Island, Ikoyi, and Penthouse 22, Block B (Admiralty Estate) also in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Details Later...