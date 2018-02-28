Parts of North- East Nigeria Still Under Control Of Boko Haram - NGO Chief

Mr. John Onyeukwu, the Programme Director and Deputy Chief of Party of North East Region Initiative (NERI) has revealed to SaharaReporters that some parts of Northeastern Nigeria are still not accessible.



According to him, terrorists are still in control of those areas, despite claims of the Nigerian government and the military that all territories under the control of Boko Haram have been liberated.



Onyeukwu who said this while commenting on the spate of violent activities in the North East and what government can do to improve the lives of people residing in that part of the country also noted that violence by extremist groups is contributing to the undevelopment of the region.

Boko Haram Terrorists



“The problem we have is a national and global problem which everyone in the world has to pay attention to,” he said.



He also called on the Nigerian government to put in place policies and infrastructures capable of improving standard of living in North Eastern states.



“Government needs to engage the process and make sure its policies are to provide services Nigerians need in the North East. The government also needs to massively invest in the North East education and health sector.”



John noted that the government also needs to empower and put in place policies that would enable individuals and stakeholders invest in the development of the North East.



The North Eastern part of Nigeria has been the base of Boko Haram whose terrorist activities have led to displacement of communities as well as death of over 20, 000 Nigerians since 2010 among other atrocities.

The group is believed to be responsible for recent abduction of 110 girls from a school in Yobe state.