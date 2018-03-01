Two London Properties Valued At £4million Traced To Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu

The ownership of two high-end properties in London has been traced to Mr. Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate. United Kingdom land registry documents exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters lists the addresses of the properties as 52 Aylestone Avenue, London, NW6 7AB and Flat 4, Varsity Court, 44, Homer Street, London, W1H 4NW.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 01, 2018

The ownership of two high-end properties in London has been traced to Mr. Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate. United Kingdom land registry documents exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters lists the addresses of the properties as 52 Aylestone Avenue, London, NW6 7AB and Flat 4, Varsity Court, 44, Homer Street, London, W1H 4NW.

According to a UK land registry document, the first property, with title number MX361292, is on a freehold, implying outright ownership of the property and the land on which it stands. In the records, it is owned by a company, Property Circle Limited, incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, but in care of Trident Trust Company (B.V.I.) Limited, Trident Chambers, PO Box 146, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands and of Mr. Leo Stan Ekeh, founder of Zinox Technologies. The document lists the price paid for the property on  January 27, 2011, as £2,900,000. Saharareporters reached out to Leo Stan Eke to request his explanation for the reason his name was used for the offshore transaction, but he had not responded to inquiries as at the time of going to press.

Ekweremadu UK house The second property, Flat 4, Varsity Court, 44, Homer Street, London, W1H 4NW, is on a freehold, held by SJW Estates Limited of 15 Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey, Channel Islands, JE1 1RB, and two leases, with one held by Ikeoha Foundation of Nigeria, an organization established by Mr. Ekweremadu. 

It has the title number NGL390222. The title of Ikeoha Foundation’s leasehold is listed as NGL711130. The foundation, incorporated in Nigeria, is listed as having its addresses as Flat 4, Varsity Court 44 Homer Street, London W1H 4NW and of 14
Iyienu Street, Independence Layout, P. O. Box 3615, Enugu, Nigeria.

The other lease (NGL688343) is held by C & V Management Company Limited. The price of the property is listed as £830,000. The documents indicate that the ownership information was valid as at February 18  2018. Senator Ike Ekweremadu

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Inside The Multi-Million-Dollar Properties Owned By Diezani And Kola Aluko In Lagos
Corruption UPDATED: Court Orders Final Forfeiture of Diezani's Penthouses To Federal Government
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Former Central Bank of Nigeria Deputy Governor, Moghalu, Declares Interest In Presidency
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption How Femi Fani-Kayode Spent N840 million In 6 months - EFCC Witness
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption How Patience Jonathan, Shagaya Used NGO To Launder N3.3bn – EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections INEC Releases General Election Dates For Next 36 Years
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption How Lagos Banker Stole N700m From Customers- EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News #DapchiGirls: Exclusive Document Shows Nigerian Military Knew Of Boko Haram's Plan To Carry Out Mass Abductions In Yobe, But Withdrew Troops
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Yusuf Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Treatment In Germany
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release Witness Reveals How $1m Was Recovered in Badeh’s Wardrobe
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Military Troops Killed 10 Herdsmen Caught Setting Village Ablaze In Adamawa
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Inside The Multi-Million-Dollar Properties Owned By Diezani And Kola Aluko In Lagos
Corruption UPDATED: Court Orders Final Forfeiture of Diezani's Penthouses To Federal Government
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME PDP Spokesperson, 13 Others Confirmed Dead In Adamawa Violence
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Troops Caught Herdsmen Destroying Farms In Benue
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Court Reserves Judgment In Students' Suit Against Open University
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Former Central Bank of Nigeria Deputy Governor, Moghalu, Declares Interest In Presidency
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption How Femi Fani-Kayode Spent N840 million In 6 months - EFCC Witness
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News EXCLUSIVE: Nnamdi Kanu, Wife Spotted In Ghana -TheCable
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Press Release I Won’t Be Intimidated – INEC Chairman
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad