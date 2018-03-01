Two London Properties Valued At £4million Traced To Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu

The ownership of two high-end properties in London has been traced to Mr. Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate. United Kingdom land registry documents exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters lists the addresses of the properties as 52 Aylestone Avenue, London, NW6 7AB and Flat 4, Varsity Court, 44, Homer Street, London, W1H 4NW.

According to a UK land registry document, the first property, with title number MX361292, is on a freehold, implying outright ownership of the property and the land on which it stands. In the records, it is owned by a company, Property Circle Limited, incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, but in care of Trident Trust Company (B.V.I.) Limited, Trident Chambers, PO Box 146, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands and of Mr. Leo Stan Ekeh, founder of Zinox Technologies. The document lists the price paid for the property on January 27, 2011, as £2,900,000. Saharareporters reached out to Leo Stan Eke to request his explanation for the reason his name was used for the offshore transaction, but he had not responded to inquiries as at the time of going to press.

Ekweremadu UK house The second property, Flat 4, Varsity Court, 44, Homer Street, London, W1H 4NW, is on a freehold, held by SJW Estates Limited of 15 Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey, Channel Islands, JE1 1RB, and two leases, with one held by Ikeoha Foundation of Nigeria, an organization established by Mr. Ekweremadu.

It has the title number NGL390222. The title of Ikeoha Foundation’s leasehold is listed as NGL711130. The foundation, incorporated in Nigeria, is listed as having its addresses as Flat 4, Varsity Court 44 Homer Street, London W1H 4NW and of 14

Iyienu Street, Independence Layout, P. O. Box 3615, Enugu, Nigeria.

The other lease (NGL688343) is held by C & V Management Company Limited. The price of the property is listed as £830,000. The documents indicate that the ownership information was valid as at February 18 2018. Senator Ike Ekweremadu