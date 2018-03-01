You Can't Win Election On Twitter, Facebook, Others, Gov. El-Rufai Advises Nigerian Youths

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has called on Nigerian youths to stop discussing about politics only on the social media, but to also get involved in ‘real life’ politics.

El-Rufai who spoke in Kaduna on Thursday said Nigerian youths must actively participate in politics if they want to take over political power from the current leadership.

The Governor noted that this is more so, since the current crops of Nigerian leaders are not ready to relinquish powers to the youths.

“This is imperative because no election can be won on twitter, Facebook or any social media‎ as the elders currently in power will not hand over power to the youths for the sake of it, they have to work for it.”

He accused the elites of being responsible for the challenges Nigerians are facing, even as he noted that most of Nigeria’s political elites are ‘self-centered.’

“Youths have to be involved in the ongoing political process in order to ultimately take over political power from the current leadership if they are serious about it.

“The Nigerian elite is corrupt, selfish, self-centered and largely divided. Like I said, there is a need for consensus of the Nigerian elite”, the governor said.

El-Rufai also urged Nigerians to put pressure on their leaders if they want good governance.