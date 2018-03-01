You Can't Win Election On Twitter, Facebook, Others, Gov. El-Rufai Advises Nigerian Youths

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has called on Nigerian youths to stop discussing  about politics only on the social media, but to also get involved in ‘real life’ politics. El-Rufai who spoke in Kaduna on Thursday said Nigerian youths must actively participate in politics if they want to take over political power from the current leadership. The Governor noted that this is more so, since the current crops of Nigerian leaders are not ready to relinquish powers to the youths.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 01, 2018

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has called on Nigerian youths to stop discussing  about politics only on the social media, but to also get involved in ‘real life’ politics.

El-Rufai who spoke in Kaduna on Thursday said Nigerian youths must actively participate in politics if they want to take over political power from the current leadership.

The Governor noted that this is more so, since the current crops of Nigerian leaders are not ready to relinquish powers to the youths.

Nasir El-Rufai

“This is imperative because no election can be won on twitter, Facebook or any social media‎ as the elders currently in power will not hand over power to the youths for the sake of it, they have to work for it.”

He accused the elites of being responsible for the challenges Nigerians are facing, even as he noted that most of Nigeria’s political elites are ‘self-centered.’

“Youths have to be involved in the ongoing political process in order to ultimately take over political power from the current leadership if they are serious about it.

“The Nigerian elite is corrupt, selfish, self-centered and largely divided. Like I said, there is a need for consensus of the Nigerian elite”, the governor said.

El-Rufai also urged Nigerians to put pressure on their leaders if they want good governance.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Elections 299 Nigeria's Voter Cards Retrieved From Foreigners, Says INEC Chairman
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Releases General Election Dates For Next 36 Years
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion National Assembly Lacks The Power To Fix Election Dates - Femi Falana
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
ACTIVISM BankyW, Tuface Idibia, Efe Omorogbe Hit The Streets To Mobilize For Voters Registration
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Elections 2019: Facebook Asks INEC To Use Platform To Educate Voters
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Elections 2019: INEC Asks Population Commission For List Of Dead Nigerians
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Nigerian Army Commanding Officer Of The "Strike Force Group" Killed By Boko Haram Suicide Bomber In Sambisa Forest
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Alleged Frame-Up: Dino Melaye Arraigned, Granted N100,000 Bail
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Exclusive Two London Properties Valued At £4million Traced To Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Leaked Phone Conversation Exposes Buhari's Chief of Personal Security In Promotion-Solicitation
Breaking News Police Promotion Scandal: Leaked Phone Conversation Exposes Buhari's Chief of Personal Security In Promotion-Solicitation From PSC Chair Mike Okiro
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Yusuf Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Treatment In Germany
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
EFCC Press Release Witness Reveals How $1m Was Recovered in Badeh’s Wardrobe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS 35 Out Of 36 Nigerian States Owing Workers Salaries - Trade Union President
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News US Secretary Of State, Rex Tillerson, To Visit Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News #DapchiGirls: Exclusive Document Shows Nigerian Military Knew Of Boko Haram's Plan To Carry Out Mass Abductions In Yobe, But Withdrew Troops
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Abducted Dapchi Girls in 'Boko Haram town' in Yobe, Claims Rep
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release EFCC Arraigns Man For Stealing $56, 000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Pete’s Bar & Lounge Is Shut Down After Twin Brother Is Killed, Brother Narrates
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad