Abducted Dapchi Girls in 'Boko Haram town' in Yobe, Claims Rep

A Nigerian lawmaker, Mr Goni Abubakar has said the 110 girls abducted by Boko Haram from their school in Dapchi town on February 19 are still within the territory of Yobe, the state they were kidnapped from.

The lawmaker claimed the girls are being kept in Bulabulin, Yunusari Local Government Area of the State, which, according to him, has been occupied by Boko Haram for over four years.

“We have an idea that they are in Bulabulin, Yunusari Local Government. The military is aware that Boko Haram has been in that place for over four years. They live in that place like their own city,” Bukar told The Nation newspaper.

The lawmaker representing Bursari/Yunusari/Gaidam Federal Constituency which includes the town the girls were abducted told The Nation in Damaturu, Yobe state capital.

The lawmaker said he is ready to go and show the military where the girls are being kept, of given military uniform.

“This issue is beyond the military that we have in Yobe … It is not the issue of sending 10 policemen or 20 soldiers. It is a matter of commitment. That is what we need. If they like, let them give me the uniform and I will wear it and go and show them the place.

“Even the day of the incident, the chairman, member, House of Assembly and I went to Gumsa because we had information that three of the girls died along the way and they were thrown away but it was wrong information.”

Nigerian military has not reacted to the claim of the lawmaker.