Abducted Dapchi Girls in 'Boko Haram town' in Yobe, Claims Rep

A Nigerian lawmaker, Mr Goni Abubakar has said the 110 girls abducted by Boko Haram from their school in Dapchi town on February 19 are still within the territory of Yobe, the state they were kidnapped from. The lawmaker claimed the girls are being kept in Bulabulin, Yunusari Local Government Area of the State, which, according to him, has been occupied by Boko Haram for over four years.

by Sahara Reporters, New York Mar 02, 2018

A Nigerian lawmaker, Mr Goni Abubakar has said the 110 girls abducted by Boko Haram from their school in Dapchi town on February 19 are still within the territory of Yobe, the state they were kidnapped from.

The lawmaker claimed the girls are being kept in Bulabulin, Yunusari Local Government Area of the State, which, according to him, has been occupied by Boko Haram for over four years.

“We have an idea that they are in Bulabulin, Yunusari Local Government. The military is aware that Boko Haram has been in that place for over four years. They live in that place like their own city,” Bukar told The Nation newspaper.

The lawmaker representing Bursari/Yunusari/Gaidam Federal Constituency which includes the town the girls were abducted told The Nation in Damaturu, Yobe state capital.

The lawmaker said he is ready to go and show the military where the girls are being kept, of given military uniform.

“This issue is beyond the military that we have in Yobe … It is not the issue of sending 10 policemen or 20 soldiers. It is a matter of commitment. That is what we need. If they like, let them give me the uniform and I will wear it and go and show them the place.

“Even the day of the incident, the chairman, member, House of Assembly and I went to Gumsa because we had information that three of the girls died along the way and they were thrown away but it was wrong information.”

Nigerian military has not reacted to the claim of the lawmaker.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Sahara Reporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Nigerian Army Commanding Officer Of The "Strike Force Group" Killed By Boko Haram Suicide Bomber In Sambisa Forest
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News #DapchiGirls: Exclusive Document Shows Nigerian Military Knew Of Boko Haram's Plan To Carry Out Mass Abductions In Yobe, But Withdrew Troops
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram #DapchiGirls: Muslim Group Asks Buhari To Sack Security Chiefs For Negligence
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Parts of North- East Nigeria Still Under Control Of Boko Haram - NGO Chief
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Consolidates Success In Sambisa Forest, Builds Borehole For Troops
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Gov't Paid Ransom For Release Of Chibok Girls- Senators
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Nigerian Army Commanding Officer Of The "Strike Force Group" Killed By Boko Haram Suicide Bomber In Sambisa Forest
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Alleged Frame-Up: Dino Melaye Arraigned, Granted N100,000 Bail
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Exclusive Two London Properties Valued At £4million Traced To Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Leaked Phone Conversation Exposes Buhari's Chief of Personal Security In Promotion-Solicitation
Breaking News Police Promotion Scandal: Leaked Phone Conversation Exposes Buhari's Chief of Personal Security In Promotion-Solicitation From PSC Chair Mike Okiro
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Yusuf Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Treatment In Germany
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
EFCC Press Release Witness Reveals How $1m Was Recovered in Badeh’s Wardrobe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS 35 Out Of 36 Nigerian States Owing Workers Salaries - Trade Union President
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News US Secretary Of State, Rex Tillerson, To Visit Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News #DapchiGirls: Exclusive Document Shows Nigerian Military Knew Of Boko Haram's Plan To Carry Out Mass Abductions In Yobe, But Withdrew Troops
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
EFCC Press Release EFCC Arraigns Man For Stealing $56, 000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Pete’s Bar & Lounge Is Shut Down After Twin Brother Is Killed, Brother Narrates
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption How Femi Fani-Kayode Spent N840 million In 6 months - EFCC Witness
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad