UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed and 3 Aid Workers Abducted As Boko Haram Stage Massive Attack On Rann In Borno

Nigerian troops suffered a massive setback in the war against terrorism as Boko Haram terrorists sprung a surprise attack on Rann killing at least a dozen people and injuring several others.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 02, 2018

A security source told Saharareporters that the terror group stormed military base of the 3rd  Battalion in Rann headquarters of Kala-Balge on Thursday at about 6 pm and engaged in a gun duel that lasted for 5 hours. The terror group also abducted three aid workers (2 from ICRC clinic team and 1 from UNICEF) in addition to killing a UNICEF doctor, and two workers from the International Organization for Migration

On the military side, the terror group abducted at least three soldiers, killed three Mobile Policemen attached to an internally displaced person camp and made away with a military truck and an Armored personnel carrier belonging to the Nigerian army.

Rann is a small town in Borno State, Northeastern Nigeria, and a home to a camp for internally displaced people. In January 2017, a Nigerian military jet mistakenly bombed a refugee camp, killing more than 100 people.

Many civilians including personnel of International Committee of the Red Cross and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) were wounded in the attack.

