Drop Hate Speech Bill; International Press Centre Advises Nigeria Senate

A media watch group, International Press Centre (IPC) has warned the Nigerian Senate against going ahead with the passage of a bill now before it which prescribes death sentence for ‘hate speech.’ The Centre in a statement signed by Lanre Arogundade, its chairman in Lagos warned that if passed, the bill would crush the right of Nigerians to freedom of expression as guaranteed by the constitution of the country. Arogundade advised that national assembly to convene a meeting with stakeholders to determine what could be regarded as hate speech.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 04, 2018

A media watch group, International Press Centre (IPC) has warned the Nigerian Senate against going ahead with the passage of a bill now before it which prescribes death sentence for ‘hate speech.’

The Centre in a statement signed by Lanre Arogundade, its chairman in Lagos warned that if passed, the bill would crush the right of Nigerians to freedom of expression as guaranteed by the constitution of the country.

Arogundade advised that national assembly to convene a meeting with stakeholders to determine what could be regarded as hate speech.

Nigerian Senate Daily Post

“A draconian law that hallmarks dictatorship cannot be the solution to hate speech in a democratic society. What the country needs today is engagement by multiple stakeholders to determine what actually constitutes hate speech and agree on effective measures for dealing with such.”

Arogundade added if the bill is passed into law, it would gravely pose a threat to freedom of expression as well of freedom of the press and safety of journalists in the country.

Speaking further he said, “Much as we do not welcome hate speech, we do not also welcome a law that would gag citizens and deny the public the right to know.”

Arogundade, who is a veteran journalist, similarly called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to release Tony Ezimakor, a journalist, who has been in its detention since last Wednesday.  

While affirming the illegality of continuous detention of Ezimakor, Arogundade asked the DSS to charge him to court if they are convinced he has acted against the law.

Arogundade said, “The DSS should immediately charge Mr. Ezimakor to court if the agency is convinced that he has committed any offence known to the law of the country.”

Ezimakor, who is Abuja Bureau Chief of Daily Independent, was arrested for an article he wrote which he claimed negotiations for release of hostages for cash being handled by the DSS activities is responsible for worsening Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria.

He was invited by the DSS on Wednesday, February 28, 2017, and has since being held incommunicado by the security agency.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Journalism Two Nigerian Journalists Charged With Cybercrime
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Human Rights SaharaReporters Founder Meets With Nigerian Police, Rejects Mediation
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Established Media Center In Borno State
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Journalism Political Cartoonist Gado Sacked From Kenya Newspaper, Plans To Sue
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Opinion Safety Of Journalists And The Culture Of Impunity In Africa By Femi Falana
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Free Speech Nigeria’s Press Freedom Record Worsens in One Year, Reports
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Buhari Writes UK's Serious Fraud Office Asking Them To Probe How Saraki, Ekweremadu Acquired £15million, And £4m London Homes
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Angry Youths Stone, Chase Out Saraki From Lafiaji Town In Kwara State
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Graphic Images of Slain Nigerian Soldiers, Policemen and Civilians At Rann Shows They Were Captured, Tied Up And Shot At Close Range By Boko Haram
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: 70 Kwara Youth Groups Vow To Unseat Saraki
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari, Northern Governors Have Lost Our Trust - Coalition Of Northern Groups
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Agriculture Agric Minister Audu Ogbeh Lied About The Collapse Of Thailand’s Rice Mills?
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
BOKO HARAM CONTACTED ME OVER ABDUCTED DAPCHI SCHOOLGIRLS - AISHA WAKIL
Boko Haram Mama Boko Haram Says Group Has Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Leaked Phone Conversation Exposes Buhari's Chief of Personal Security In Promotion-Solicitation
Breaking News Police Promotion Scandal: Leaked Phone Conversation Exposes Buhari's Chief of Personal Security In Promotion-Solicitation From PSC Chair Mike Okiro
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption OPL 245: Foreign Anti-graft Groups Accuse AGF, Malami Of Shady Negotiation With Etete And Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Man Shoots Himself Outside Of White House - US Secret Service
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion #DapchiGirls: I Warned Buhari To Stop Paying Boko Haram Terrorists By Perry Brimah
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Entertainment My Life Is In Danger Because Olamide Failed To Perform In Barcelona- Promoter
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad