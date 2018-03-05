OurMumuDonDo Activists To Occupy DSS Headqtrs On Wednesday Over DetainedDaily Independent Bureau Chief

Members and affiliates of the activist coalition, OurMumuDonDo Movement, will on Wednesday hold a rally at the headquarters of the Department of State Security (DSS) to demand the release of Mr. Tony Ezimakor, Abuja Bureau Chief of Independent Newspapers.

Mr. Ezimakor has been in detention since last week Wednesday by the DSS.

The coalition announced its plan to hold the protest rally in a statement jointly signed by Mr. Charles Oputa, and affiliates of the coalition.

According to the coalition, Mr. Ezimakor's continued detention amounts to disregard for his rights to freedom of speech, dignity and fair hearing.

"We have decided to occupy the DSS Headquarters in Maitama by 9:00 am on Wednesday 7 March 7. The decision to occupy the DSS office was made in a bid to prevent Mr. Ezimakor from suffering the same fate as Sheikh Ibrahim Elzakzaky, who has been detained illegally at the DSS facility for more than two years," said OurMumuDonDo.

It restated its demand for the unconditional release of the journalist, asking the DSS to file charges against him if it has a case and give Mr. Ezimakor the opportunity to defend himself.

The coalition called on the local and international media as well as freedom-loving Nigerians to attend the rally.

Other signatories to the statement were Messrs Deji Adeyanju of Concerned Nigerians, Ariyo Dare Atoye of Coalition in Defence Of Nigerian Democracy and Bako Abdul Usman of Campaign For Democracy. Tony Ezimakor