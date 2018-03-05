Pastor Tunde Bakare Unveils Political Movement For 'Restructuring Nigeria' Campaign

Popular Lagos cleric and political activist, Pastor Tunde Bakare has announced the formation of a new political movement which, according to him, would serve as a platform to champion a new political agenda for Nigeria.

Bakare, who ran as a vice presidential candidate to President Muhammadu Buhari under the defunct Congress for Progressive Change in the 2011 presidential election declared that the movement christened ‘New Nigeria Progressive Movement’ would champion the restructuring of Nigeria along the path of true federalism.

Bakare advised Nigerians not to be deceived by power-seeking politicians who would sell restructuring during to them during their campaigns and will not do anything to actualize their promise after assume office.

Pastor Tunde Bakare

He said, “Even among those touting restructuring in their political agenda today, there is no visible concerted effort in the direction of long term commitment to fundamental reconceptualization and renegotiation of the Nigeria state. Thus, once the furor of election turns, whims and movement predictably lose momentum, Nigerians be once again will be faced with the daily realities of a nation that is restructured to fail.”

He added that the new movement would liberate Nigerians and position the people to take back the country from the current ruling political class.

“Fellow Nigerians, I’m here to announce to you that the time has come for the true progressives to arise, say enough is enough to political hypnosis; it is time to take our country back.”

“We are stepping in to shape the national conversation beyond elections and begin to lay the groundwork for the restructuring of this nation,” Bakare stated.

Bakare, who is the pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, Lagos, added that the sole aim of the movement is ‘restructuring’ and the message would be passed across to Nigerians at home and in diaspora.

He also asserted that he would be working to actualize ‘Restructuring for United Nigeria’, which would seek to unite and concertize all ethnic groups in the country.

Bakare said, “We will be going to every nook and cranny with our agenda and message. We have only three points on our agenda, restructuring, restructuring and restructuring. Therefore, our Distinct Nationhood Agenda (DNA) is simple, it is RUN -Restructuring For United Nigeria - this is what I’m set to advance.

“I'm running and leading a movement called the New Nigeria Progressives Movement. We shall join forces with foreign countries, champion reintegration of diverse ethnic groups into true identity until every Nigeria is proud to say ‘I'm a Nigerian’ and also spearhead the orientation of every Nigerians until a minimum of fifty million Nigerians can say ‘NO’ to hypnotic democracy.”

He added that the Movement would strategically bring in competent people who would compete in the political circle of the country and lead the country in line with the restructuring agenda.