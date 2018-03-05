U.S. Interested in Nigeria's 2019 Election - Secretary Tillerson

United States is interested in Nigeria’s 2019 general election and will support all efforts at peaceful transition.

U.S Secretary of state, Mr. Rex Tillerson who said this ahead of his coming visit to Africa said Nigeria’s 2019 general election is a major priority for the U.S because country would be the “third most populous country in the world by 2050”.

Tillerson commended the progress Africa, as a continent, has made with democracy. He pointed out that there are still challenges but noted that the election of Mr. George Weah in Liberia is encouraging.

Nigeria-USA-Flags

“As we look at the 20 elections, obviously Nigeria, though it’s not this year – it’s going to be next year – that really is a major priority focus, because that’s going to be the third most populous country in the world by 2050.

“It has really very complex political issues and ethnic and tribal issues and security issues,

“And that’s an area that we really are focusing on how to do a peaceful transition, a democratic transition, but more important is how to hold governments accountable to the people.

“Horrendous rule of Charles Taylor and the degradation of the institutions there, but now we’ll going back and they’re building, and I think with the election of George Weah that’s going to be a positive thing.

“How do we advance political and economic reform that will help in the transition process? Those are issues too that we’re working in Zimbabwe with the transition between Robert Mugabe and Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“And also, we’re looking hopefully at South Africa with the election of Cyril Ramaphosa from Jacob Zuma and seeing how that’s going to transition,” he said