Dangote Laments Difficulties Of Doing Business In Nigeria

The Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has lamented over difficulties being encountered by investors in carrying out business activities in many states in Nigeria He, however, said the situation is different in Lagos state. Dangote, rated by Forbes Magazine to be the richest man in Africa at a function in Lagos, on Tuesday, described as “hell” the difficulties of doing business in many Nigerian states.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 06, 2018

Aliko Dangote, Africa's wealthiest man

He said, “I am not advertising for Lagos, but try another state, you will see hell,’’ he said in a terse remark at the forum of ‘Lagos Means Business.’ You should pay your taxes to Lagos state.”

While speaking at the event, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, the governor of Lagos state promised to utilize taxes paid by residents judiciously: “We are not true citizens until we become responsible tax payers. If the vision of a prosperous Lagos is to be achieved, the State must retreat from borrowing to finance its infrastructure and pay back later in the future with high interest rate.

On the controversies over the recent land use charges introduced by the state, the Governor said the government is open to dialogue over the issue.

“The good part of the arguments trailing the Lagos Land Use Charge is that the State Government is ready for dialogue and will welcome the complaints of dissatisfied members of the public in this regard. Business owners paying Land Use Charge should see it as part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities,” the governor said.

