Nigeria To Support Ghana In Fight Against Corruption - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Accra, the capital of Ghana, said with the right leadership and implementation of public policies, Africa’s drive to eradicate poverty and entrench democracy is on course. Speaking at Ghana’s 61st Independence anniversary celebration at the Independence Square in Accra, President Buhari noted that Nigeria and Ghana were benefitting immensely from leaders committed to improving their economies and tackling corruption.

by Garba Shehu Mar 06, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Accra, the capital of Ghana, said with the right leadership and implementation of public policies, Africa’s drive to eradicate poverty and entrench democracy is on course.

Speaking at Ghana’s 61st Independence anniversary celebration at the Independence Square in Accra, President Buhari noted that Nigeria and Ghana were benefitting immensely from leaders committed to improving their economies and tackling corruption.

President Buhari commended President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana on his achievements in the first year in office, lauding his committed fight against corruption and the passing of the Special Prosecutors Bill into law.

President Muhammadu Buhari in Ghana

He pledged Nigeria’s support to Ghana in the fight against corruption, noting that the menace of corruption had eaten into the fabrics of both societies.

‘‘From Nigeria, I have watched closely your achievements, ranging from your ingenious approach to creating jobs for the teeming youths through various initiatives, including the repositioning of agriculture for modern farming, ‘Farming for Jobs and Food’, Senior High School (SHS) free education, One-District-One-Factory, and One-Village-One-Dam as well as the improvement being recorded in the Republic’s macroeconomic indicators.

‘‘All these efforts, I am aware, have made Ghana to become a good destination for foreign direct investment just like Nigeria. Accept my congratulations!

‘‘I congratulate both the government and the Parliament for the quick passage of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act and its signing into law.

‘‘Your Excellency can be assured that you have a good partner in me as I look forward to any form of collaboration between Nigeria and Ghana in tackling the menace of endemic corruption.

‘‘Given all these public policies, it becomes reassuring that with the right leadership, Africa’s drives to eradicate poverty and to entrench democracy is on course,’’ he said.

President Buhari, who was the special guest of honour at the ceremony, recounted the historic and cultural ties between Nigeria and Ghana, urging citizens of both countries to uphold the fraternal relations.

‘‘It is, therefore, my strong desire that we owe it as a duty to ensure that our good peoples continue to live in each other’s countries unhindered.

‘‘Our newly rejuvenated Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation has already provided us with good platform in resolving any differences while focusing on our main developmental objectives,’’ the president said.

Commenting on peace and security in West Africa, Mr. Buhari commended President Akufo-Addo’s contribution to ensuring peace in neighbouring Togo.

‘‘Permit me to put on record, Ghana’s untiring efforts in brokering peace in Togo, by bringing all the warring parties to the negotiation table. I am appealing to the opposing parties in Togo to please come together and resolve their differences so that Togo will move forward.

‘‘In the same vein, I wish Nigeria and Ghana to continue to provide the impetus in realising the objectives and ideals of the founding fathers of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to ensure security, peace and development of our region,’’ he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Garba Shehu

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Ghanaian President Mahama Fires Anti-Corruption Chief
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption Ghana's Opposition NPP Accuses President Mahama Of Funding Chaos Within Its Ranks
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Ghana Ghana’s Deputy Attorney-General Calls On ICC To End Selective Prosecutions
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Ghana 14 Trapped In Mining Pit In Ghana
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Ghana Ghana’s Opposition Crisis Deepens
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Ghana South African Embassy In Ghana Interrogates 3 Arrested For Subversion
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

President Buhari's Newly Appointed DG Of Tourism Commission Folarin Coker Cigar Chomping To Davido's
Corruption Folarin Coker, WIfe Diverted N3 Billion From Account of Lagos State Govt. - EFCC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Pastor Tunde Bakare Unveils Political Movement For 'Restructuring Nigeria' Campaign
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News National Intelligence Adviser Funds: EFCC Quizzes Babagana Kingibe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Buhari Writes UK's Serious Fraud Office Asking Them To Probe How Saraki, Ekweremadu Acquired £15million, And £4m London Homes
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Charge Any Fulani Man With An AK-47 To Court- Buhari
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Kinsmen Accuse Kogi Senator Of Pocketing N10 billion For Constituency Projects
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Dismisses Senior Lawyer Rickey Tarfa’s No-case Submission In Fraud Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
"We See People In Wheelchairs Unable To Raise Hands Standing For Election. - Mo Ibrahim
International "We See People In Wheelchairs Unable To Raise Hands Standing For Election. This Is A Joke; …The Whole World Already Laughing At Us", Video Of MO Ibrahim's Anger On Support For Old Men As Leaders In African Countries Goes Viral
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Our 'Movement' Different From Obasanjo’s Coalition- Agbakoba
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Business Dangote Laments Difficulties Of Doing Business In Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News EFCC To Arrest Leo Ogor Over Constituency Projects
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Gov. Fayose Says '2019 Votes' Behind Buhari's Scheduled Visits To Troubled States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad