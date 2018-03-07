INEC Confirms Registration Of Ineligible Persons As Voters In Taraba

Taraba State office of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC said it has discovered that ineligible people have been registered by some of its officials in the ongoing continuous voters registration exercise.

Fabian YameVwamhi, Head, INEC Voters Education and Publicity, Taraba disclosed the illegal act to journalists.

He added that the INEC has flagged the names of those found to be ineligible for removal from its database.

Photo of underage voting

He added that headquarters of the Commission has been informed of the atrocities, adding that investigations would immediately commence to prosecute all involved in the act.

Explaining the actions taken by the state office, Fabian said, “Taraba state office has queried the electoral officers as well as the registration officer for the registration center and has drawn the attention of the security agencies for further investigation and possible prosecution of all found to be involved, including INEC staff.”

INEC has faced criticisms recently over alleged presence of ineligible voters, especially minors and underage persons in its register, especially in the Northern part of the country.

The Commission has set up a committee to investigate the claims which gained currency following pictures circulated on the social media showing children allegedly voting in the last Kano local government election.

Recently, INEC claimed the pictures of the underage voters are from Kenya.