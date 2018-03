The Governing Council of Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) has introduced Engr. Femi Omokungbe to the media as the new Rector of the institution.

The council chairman, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), led other members, including Engineer Jude Eluma, to present Omokungbe to the media on Wednesday.

YABATECH

The new rector assured that he would uphold the vision and legacy of the tertiary institution.