Buhari Salutes Osinbajo At 61, Thanks Him For Being Loyal, Dependable Partner

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigeria's vice-president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on the occasion of his 61st birthday, thanking him for being a loyal and dependable partner. Buhari, in his congratulatory message to the legal luminary, was full of praises for his steadfastness and maximum support in office, despite the ongoing challenges facing them at the helm of affairs in their bid to fix the nation.

"Happy 61st Birthday, Prof Osinbajo. Thank you for being a loyal and dependable partner on this journey. I join millions of your friends and well-wishers around the world to wish you many more years of service to God, to Nigeria, and to humanity," Buhari wrote on Thursday.



Osinbajo assumed office as vice-president under the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) after taking the oath of office on 29 May 2015 at the Eagle Square in Abuja. He was conferred the acting president of Nigeria during president Buhari's medical leave. president Muhammadu Buhari calling VP Osinbajo from Jos Pleateau state to wish him "Happy Birthday" earlier today Buhari and Osinbajo Prof. Yemi Osinbajo