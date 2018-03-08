Governor Ishaku Announces Curfew In Taraba Over Communal Clash

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Thursday imposed curfew on the Mambilla Plateau, Sardauna Local Government Area of the State where there have been series of clashes between a local militia named, ‘Mambilla’ and some Fulani youths in the past few days.

It was learnt that about 29 villagers have lost their lives in the clashes while many others are still missing.

The governor also declared a ban on movement in Mayo Ndaga area also in Sardauna local government.

Governor Darius Ishaku

It was gathered that the curfew became necessary as a result of apprehensions that the clashes may spread to more villages.

Some of the areas that have witnessed clashes in the Mambilla Plateau area so far include Mayo Ndaga, Yarimaru, Kakara and some towns in Nigeria-Cameroon border.

The declaration of the curfew is coming a couple of days after President Muhammadu Buhari paid a condolence visit to the state.

The government has also deployed security personnel to the affected areas to restore law and order.

The governor was reported to have met with the police, director of state security service and heads of other security agencies in the state, but the focus of the meeting was not disclosed.

But it was expected that the security challenges and killings in the state would be the major point of their discussion.

Governor Ishaku told Buhari during his visit to the state on Monday that there are some new breeds of herdsmen militias who move around with sophisticated weapons to destroy anything on their way, including farmlands at will.