Governor Ishaku Announces Curfew In Taraba Over Communal Clash

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Thursday imposed curfew on the Mambilla Plateau, Sardauna Local Government Area of the State where there have been series of clashes between a local militia named, ‘Mambilla’ and some Fulani youths in the past few days. It was learnt that about 29 villagers have lost their lives in the clashes while many others are still missing. The governor also declared a ban on movement in Mayo Ndaga area also in Sardauna local government.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 08, 2018

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Thursday imposed curfew on the Mambilla Plateau, Sardauna Local Government Area of the State where there have been series of clashes between a local militia named, ‘Mambilla’ and some Fulani youths in the past few days.

It was learnt that about 29 villagers have lost their lives in the clashes while many others are still missing.

The governor also declared a ban on movement in Mayo Ndaga area also in Sardauna local government.

Governor Darius Ishaku Guardian Nigeria

It was gathered that the curfew became necessary as a result of apprehensions that the clashes may spread to more villages.  

Some of the areas that have witnessed clashes in the Mambilla Plateau area so far include Mayo Ndaga, Yarimaru, Kakara and some towns in Nigeria-Cameroon border.

The declaration of the curfew is coming a couple of days after President Muhammadu Buhari paid a condolence visit to the state.

The government has also deployed security personnel to the affected areas to restore law and order.

The governor was reported to have met with the police, director of state security service and heads of other security agencies in the state, but the focus of the meeting was not disclosed.

But it was expected that the security challenges and killings in the state would be the major point of their discussion.

Governor Ishaku told Buhari during his visit to the state on Monday that there are some new breeds of herdsmen militias who move around with sophisticated weapons to destroy anything on their way, including farmlands at will.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Militants Issue 21 Days Ultimatum To Governor Akeredolu Over Failed Amnesty Programme
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Shell Confirms Avengers’ Attacks On Forcados Pipelines, Suspends Oil Exports Indefinitely
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
ACTIVISM #BringBackOurGirls Leadership Writes Letter Demanding Apology From U.S. Governor
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram US Secretary Of State Kerry To Visit Nigeria, Kenya On Africa Trip
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insurgency Bayelsa State Revenue Crashes Due To Pipeline Explosions, NDA Activities
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News Confusion As IPOB, Nigerian Army, Police Disagree Over Attack On Kanu’s Residence
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Nigerian Government Discovers Hidden Multimillion Properties Linked To Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu In The US, UK And UAE
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Senators Abandon Sitting Storm Code Of Conduct Tribunal For Senate President Saraki’s Corruption Trial
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Lagos New Land Use Charge Revives Tinubu, AlphaBeta and Lagos Funds Controversies
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Housemaid Beats Her Madame To A Coma After Stealing Money And Property In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity Pastors Use Threat Of Curses To Force Church Members To Pay Tithe, Bishop Mike Okonkwo Confesses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Immigration Officers Bursted While Trafficking 6 Underage Girls At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Money Nigerian Senators Receive N13.5 Million 'Running Cost' Every Month - Shehu Sani
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ibadan Lounge-Bar Shooting Controversy: Soldier, Not Bar Owner Killed Victim-Witnesses
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
International Be Wary Of Chinese Loans, U.S. Warns Nigeria, Others
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME 6 Injured In Hoodlums, Hausa Traders Clash In Benin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Outrage In Lagos Over Ambode's New Land Use Charge
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Herdsman Attacked Benue Community During Peace Meeting, Says Police
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad