Militants Issue 21 Days Ultimatum To Governor Akeredolu Over Failed Amnesty Programme

Ex-militants in Ondo State have issued a fresh 21 days ultimatum to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to get them included in the expanded Amnesty Programme or pay them the sum of N500 million to enable them to return to the creeks to continue with militancy.

"We use this medium to call on the federal government, state government and Amnesty International to do the needful within 21 days to properly document each general by giving him or her the expected slots," the ex militants said in a statement obtained by Sahara Reporters on Thursday in Akure.

The statement was signed by - Mefun Duba (Binimobiyomi camp); Ayenyen Felix, (Iroko Camp); Bowei Felix (Seimo Osan Camp); Ogidiogou (Thunder Camp); Agbala Poye (Ijaw Ebidou Camp); Akpos George (Ajija Camp); David Eddy (Amafiniuba Camp); Soriwei Raphael, Devil make me to do it; Bekewei Uyaboerigha (Ileleboji Camp) Ebis Serun, (Tiger Camp and Female General Ikula-Ere, Ajanun Camp).

The militants lamented that they have been neglected after surrendering their arms and ammunition at the creek of Arogbo in Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state in November last year.

But they asked the state government to be prepared for another period of militancy in the creek, except it fulfils promises made to convince them to lay down their arms. Rotimi Aketi Akeredolu

"As Nigerians who are ready for peace, we submitted our weapons, riffles, dynamites and other explosives in accordance with the agreement that, they will empower us, but to our dismay, they brought in political class, who never submitted or dropped anything," the militants who claimed that they have been feeding their boys with about N10 million monthly without any support from the state and federal governments said.

They therefore demanded that the Ondo state government should pay each 'General' the expected benefits in line with the financial principles guiding the programme.

"Or better still, pay us the sum of N500Million naira for the inconveniences we were made to pass through since November, 2017 concomitant with our ammunition so that we can go back to the creek," the former militants said while declaring that they are battle ready for the state government if the negotiations entered with them are not honoured.

The repentant militants had earlier accused politicians in the state of hijacking their slots in the Amnesty program (empowerment), for their families, aides and cronies.

In the Amnesty Programme coordinated and headed by Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi, ultimatum was issued to militants in Ondo state to submits their weapons in order to be enlisted in the expanded amnesty programme of the federal government.

The ex-agitators heeded the call and submit their weapons at some centres in Ilaje and Ese Odo Local Governments. But they lamented that they have not been enlisted in the program which would have led to their boys being paid N65, 000.00 monthly among other benefits.

