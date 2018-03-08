Sen. Dino Melaye Accuses Kogi Governor Of Illegal Importation Of Security Gadgets

Senator Dino Melaye has accused Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State of importing restricted security gadgets without obtaining the end user certificate from the National Security Adviser (NSA), as the law demands.

The Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district in the National Assembly who made the accusation at the Senate’s plenary on Thursday said he had sufficient proof to show that the items were imported without the NSA’s knowledge.

He explained that the Nigeria Customs intercepted the items which were in the custody of Nigeria Aviation Handling Company of Nigeria (NAHCO).

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Senator Dino Melaye

He asked the Senate to instruct the James Manager led-Ad-hoc Committee to take the issue as part of their assignments and to ensure that they were still in the custody of NAHCO.

The Senate had earlier set-up a committee headed by Senator James Manager Delta PDP, to carry out a detailed investigation of attacks during empowerment programme organized by Senator Ahmed Ogembe, in Okene, Kogi state last weekend.

“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, in view of this, I urge the Committee led by a ranking Senator, James Manager to add this assignment.”

“I also urge them to move to NAHCO this afternoon to ensure that those items are still in their custody,” Melaye said.

The Deputy Senate President who presided over the plenary told the Ad-hoc committee to investigate the claim and turn in its report as quickly as possible.