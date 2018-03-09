Afenifere Asks Gov. Akeredolu To Find Solution To Herdsmen Attacks On Ondo Farmers

Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, has called on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to find urgent solutions to the increasing wave of attacks on the farmers by the Fulani herdsmen in Ondo state. The group advised Akeredolu to emulate the manner Governor Ayodele Fayose has been able to tackle the menace of herdsmen in Ekiti state. Seinde Arogbofa, Chairman of the Ondo State Chapter of Afenifere made the call in a communique issued after the meeting of the group held in Akure.

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu Pulse

SaharaReporters obtained a copy of the communique issued after the meeting which was held at a private residence of the group's National leader, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti in Akure.

Afenifere advised Akeredolu to find a lasting solution to the incessant attack on farmers and their cash crops by herdsmen.

The group also asked the Governor to call meetings of the stakeholders to address security challenges arising from attacks by the rampaging herdsmen.

"One other issue also bothering our minds is the threat to life and property, armed robbery and kidnapping occasioned by the incessant and bloody herdsmen's attacks on innocent people and their farmlands, especially in the night.

"While we agree with our Governor that ranches and not colonies are the ultimate solution for cattle trade, he must quickly put in place some measures to arrest the wave of kidnapping and armed robbery mainly perpetrated by these herders especially in the Northern Senatorial District of Ondo State Particularly, the state gateway to them.

"As done by the Ekiti State Governor some two weeks ago, we strongly suggest he brings together all the relevant groups; the security personnel, the Obas, the senior citizens, Fulani leaders and other stakeholders to find a way out," Afenifere said.

The group said the Governor must also get the lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly to back up decisions arrived at in such gathering with the necessary laws.

Afenifere also condemned the constant attacks and invasion on the farmland of Olu Falae, the erstwhile Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) as well as recent destruction of a maize plantation of the Speaker of the Ondo House of Assembly.

The group pleaded with community and the political leaders to begin an advocacy in their respective areas about the ongoing voter’s registration exercise.

Speaking on the communique and the 2019 general elections, Arogbofa said, "I do not want us to assume that the 2019 federal elections will not hold. Rather, I would like to advise that while contending issues about the national questions for instance are being tackled. We seriously enjoined our state government and leaders of the various communities to embark on a vigorous voter registration and voter education campaign.

"Our people must register to be able to make their choices and vote and we are made to understand that we are going full electronic voting this time.

"Our people must, therefore, know how to vote properly after making their choices or their votes will not count said.

