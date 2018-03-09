Group Slams Senator Adeleke For 'Dancing And Ignoring National Issues'

A socio-political group, Movement for New Nigeria has said the Senator representing Osun West, Ademola Adeleke, is taking the dignity of legislature for granted with his penchant to burst into dancing at the sound of music at any given opportunity.   In a statement signed by its National Coordinator Sunday Kilani, the group chided  Adeleke for 'dancing' and instead of making meaningful contributions to national issues. The group said the Senator's routine dance steps are no longer eye-catching.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 09, 2018

A socio-political group, Movement for New Nigeria has said the Senator representing Osun West, Ademola Adeleke, is taking the dignity of legislature for granted with his penchant to burst into dancing at the sound of music at any given opportunity.  

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator Sunday Kilani, the group chided  Adeleke for ‘dancing’ and instead of making meaningful contributions to national issues.

The group said the Senator’s routine dance steps are no longer eye-catching.

 Meet Nigeria's Dancing Senator Ademola Adeleke And Other Dancing Political Gladiators Meet Nigeria's Dancing Senator Ademola Adeleke And Other Dancing Political Gladiators...

“The routine dance of the Senator representing Osun West senatorial district is becoming a big embarrassment for people of his constituency and Nigerians as a whole.

“The place of legislature in a democracy is too important and serious for any of its member to resort to a mere entertainer and official dancer.

“This attitude of the lawmaker is highly unbecoming of a man with that political stature, this must stop as a matter of importance and exigency.

The group also warned the Senator that “there is a limit to how a politician could go to impress the people outside the specified statutory obligation through performance; the earlier the senator knows that his dancing step is no more catching the fancy of anyone the better for him."

