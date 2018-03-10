Nigerian Officials Embezzling Money Meant For Us – Libya Returnees Cry Out

Some Nigerians recently brought back into the country from Libya have called on international organizations not to give money meant for their empowerment and training to officials of govenment.



The returnees alleged that monies meant for them by European Union, International Organization for Migration, IMO and other international bodies are being diverted by some individuals working with the government.



This allegation was made by returnees who were present at a ceremony in Edo state, organized by IOM to inaugurate a Migrant Resource Centre which would be handed to the Nigeria government to ensure returnees are well trained and equipped with entrepreneurial skills before being reintegrated into the society.

Present at the launching of the centre was Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha (represented by Mrs. Roseline Obiechine); and the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Hajia Sadia Umar Farouk.



The returnees, from Edo state, claimed that some of those brought back into the country have gone back to Libya because of the poor economic condition and hardship in Nigeria.

They also said they prefer to face the suffering and tribulations of being a slave in Libya than stay back in Nigeria where they are being condemned to live a hopeless life.



They maintained that government agencies have on several occasions squandered money given to returnees and diverted projects implemented by international organizations from getting to intended beneficiaries.



Speaking at the launch of the Migrant Resource Centre, a returnee advised IOM and other humanitarian agencies to stop granting help to Nigeria for the returnees.



“We were told that some money has been set aside to empower us, but till now we have not seen anything since we finished our training last year. What I have to tell the EU-IOM is that they should please, not partner with the government or any other agency in Nigeria.”



Another aggrieved returnee also maintained that the Nigerian government has not given any returnee grant as promised by the IOM, EU and other agencies when they were to be brought back to the country.



“My candid advice to IOM and EU is that if you want to spend money on returnees, do not partner with the Nigerian government. Some of us that returned have gone back again. They trained us last year, but the grants they promised us have not been given.”



SaharaReporters has previously reported that some returnees in Edo state protested lack of adequate meal while in camp.

They also protested the N1,000 being given for transportation to their areas residence in the state by the Edo state government, compared to the €100 made available for each Nigerians under the IOM returning programme by EU.