VIDEO: Security Aides Of Niger Governor Shoot At Angry Youths In Bida Town

A video alleged to be that of security operatives in the convoy of Governor of Niger state, Sani Bello, opening fire at some residents of Bida town has emerged online.



The video, which has since gone viral, showed a group of youths chanting ‘one term’ as the governor and his convoy drove through Bidda, a town about 50 kilometers away from Minna, the state capital.



It was gathered that Bello was paying sympathy visit to Bidda over recent fire incident which consumed about 600 shops in a major market in the town.

It was reported that the governor donated N20 million for the reconstruction of the market.



The Governor was said to be accompanied on the visit by a federal lawmaker, Senator Mustapha Sani; Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly, Ahmed Marafa; Chief of Staff, Mikail Al-Amin Bmitosahi; Head of Service, Sule Yabagi, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Director Generals, women leaders, APC stakeholders and other government officials.



But it was gathered that as the governor was making his way out of the town, angry youths, numbering over 100, raised one finger while chanting ‘Sau Daya’, a Hausa word which translated to English means, "one tenure."



Security personnel disperse the angry youths who were already throwing stones at the governor’s convoy.



But the youths immediately took to their heels, in order not be hit by bullets.