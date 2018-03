Mr Abubakar Michika, ex-governor of Adamawa state, is dead.



Michika, Adamawa state’s first civilian governor died yesterday night, according to Vanguard.

Abubakar Michika



According to reports, Mr. Michika was in coma for several days at the Federal Medical Centre in Yola before his death



The deceased son, Hafiz, lamented that his father cannot seek appropriate treatment because Adamawa government denied him pension despite being the first governor of the state.