Nigerian Govt Employs 350 Ex-Niger Delta Militants

Federal Government of Nigeria said it has employed 350 Niger Delta ex-militants out of a total of 30, 000 sent abroad to study on government's scholarships. The 350 ex-militants have already been posted to different ministries and parastatals while awaiting approval of the 2018 Appropriation Bill by the National Assembly, Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh (retd.) said in an interview with journalists.

by Sahara Reporters, New York Mar 11, 2018

He spoke after attending a meeting of the Niger Delta Inter-Ministerial Committee presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

Niger Delta militants Tife Owolabi

“The Federal Government ensured that about 350 of them have been employed in the various ministries in the country.

“We are only waiting for appropriation so that once they report to their various ministries, they will start earning their salaries.

“I will never allow any of my children schooling outside this country under government (sponsorship) to suffer.

“So as we speak, 96 per cent of those on offshore scholarship have graduated and returned home.

“I have only a few, in fact not more than 10,000 of them left in the entire globe where they have been schooling in the US, UK, Asian countries and South Africa – they have graduated and have come home.”

Sahara Reporters, New York

