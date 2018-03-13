35 Year Old Timber Merchant In Ondo Bags Five Years Jail Term For Sexually Abusing Minor

Oladapo Akinyodoye, a timber contractor in Ondo State has been convicted to five years imprisonment for forcefully having the carnal knowledge of a minor.

Akinyodoye was sentenced by a family court with hard labor over an unlawful sexual intercourse with the little school girl.

Sahara Reporters learned from sources that the offense was committed at No 5, Odundun street at Ile Oluji Area of Ondo State around February 2017.

Families of the little girl (name withheld) had reported the case at the office of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Akure.

Our correspondent learned that the case was later brought to the family court in June 2017 for hearing and trial.

A section of the charge sheet sighted by Sahara Reporters on Tuesday read that Mr. Akinyodoye had serially had a sexual intercourse with the little girl.

The 35 - year -old timber contractor was aided by an unscrupulous self-acclaimed doctor identified as Abiodun Ekundayo.

Both men were said to have conspired to commit a felony to wit and carried out an unlawful abortion on the minor.

David Ebiriku, Prosecuting Counsel said the offense committed also contravened section 32 (1) and 516 of the Ondo State Child Right Law 2017.

Ebiriku had earlier called three witnesses who gave graphic testimonies of how Mr. Akinyodoye had been defiling the minor.

He also tendered evidence before the court including the visual recording and statements of the accused as evidence which was marked as exhibit A, B, and C.

Mr. Olubunmi Akinseye, the Counsel to the accused begged the court to temper justice with mercy.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs.Funmilayo Edwin said the evidence tendered as an exhibit B and C showed that Akinyodoye truly exploited the minor for at least five times.

"If this court has only the reason to doubt the evidence of the minor since she was the only eyes witness of her case, the evidence adduced in exhibit B and C has corroborated and nailed the defendant to have sexually exploited minor."

Mrs. Edwin added that the court found the defendant guilty of violating the right of the minor as prescribed in section 32(1) of the Ondo State Child Rights Law 2007, and convicted him accordingly.

She, however, sentenced the defendant to five years imprisonment without any option of fine.

