35 Year Old Timber Merchant In Ondo Bags Five Years Jail Term For Sexually Abusing Minor

Oladapo Akinyodoye, a timber contractor in Ondo State has been convicted to five years imprisonment for forcefully having the carnal knowledge of a minor.

by Sahara Reporters, NY Mar 13, 2018

Oladapo Akinyodoye, a timber contractor in Ondo State has been convicted to five years imprisonment for forcefully having the carnal knowledge of a minor.

Akinyodoye was sentenced by a family court with hard labor over an unlawful sexual intercourse with the little school girl.

Sahara Reporters learned from sources that the offense was committed at No 5, Odundun street at Ile Oluji Area of Ondo State around February 2017.

Families of the little girl (name withheld) had reported the case at the office of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Akure.

Our correspondent learned that the case was later brought to the family court in June 2017 for hearing and trial.

A section of the charge sheet sighted by Sahara Reporters on Tuesday read that Mr. Akinyodoye had serially had a sexual intercourse with the little girl.

The 35 - year -old timber contractor was aided by an unscrupulous self-acclaimed doctor identified as Abiodun Ekundayo.

Both men were said to have conspired to commit a felony to wit and carried out an unlawful abortion on the minor.

David Ebiriku, Prosecuting Counsel said the offense committed also contravened section 32 (1) and 516 of the Ondo State Child Right Law 2017.

Ebiriku had earlier called three witnesses who gave graphic testimonies of how Mr. Akinyodoye had been defiling the minor.

He also tendered evidence before the court including the visual recording and statements of the accused as evidence which was marked as exhibit A, B, and C.

Mr. Olubunmi Akinseye, the Counsel to the accused begged the court to temper justice with mercy.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs.Funmilayo Edwin said the evidence tendered as an exhibit B and C showed that Akinyodoye truly exploited the minor for at least five times.

"If this court has only the reason to doubt the evidence of the minor since she was the only eyes witness of her case, the evidence adduced in exhibit B and C has corroborated and nailed the defendant to have sexually exploited minor."

Mrs. Edwin added that the court found the defendant guilty of violating the right of the minor as prescribed in section 32(1) of the Ondo State Child Rights Law 2007, and convicted him accordingly.

She, however, sentenced the defendant to five years imprisonment without any option of fine.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Sahara Reporters, NY

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Orji Uzor Kalu: I Can Fight Corruption Better Than President Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Mozambicans Nabbed For Drug Trafficking At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Housemaid Beats Her Madame To A Coma After Stealing Money And Property In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
CRIME Lagos Commercial Tricycle Operators Accuse SARS Operatives Of Illegal Arrests, Extortion
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
CRIME Nyanya Bombing: Nigeria Police Interpol Unit Finally Arrives Home With Ogwuche
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Benue killings: I’m surprised IGP Idris disobeyed my directive – Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Fayose Questions Buhari’s Competence Over Comment About IGP
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Buhari To Tillerson: Why Nigeria Prefers ‘Negotiation’ To ‘Military Option’ For Rescue Of Abducted Schoolgirls
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Soldiers, CJTF Make Us Give Sex For Food – Wives Of Detained Boko Haram Suspects Write Buhari
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Heavy IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Blew Lid On Senators' Running Cost - Shehu Sani
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Open Letter To Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu By Sylvester Odion Akhaine
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Kudos To Senator Shehu Sani By Femi Falana
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News President Buhari Rejects Amendment To Electoral Act
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Gov Lalong, Sports Minister In War of Words Over Buhari's Visit To Benue
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Benue Senator To Buhari: My People Are Not Happy With You
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Canadian War Vessels Make Historic Visit To Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad