Four die In Attack by Herdsmen In Ebonyi

Four people had been confirmed dead in attacks by suspected herdsmen at Onunwakpa Community of Izzi Local Government Area, Ebonyi state.

ASP Loveth Oduah, the Ebonyi state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed that the dead included three natives of the community and a herdsman.

Mrs. Odah disclosed that the incident had occurred when one of the victims had gone to tie down his cow inside his farm to feed it in the traditional way.

She said it was in the process of this that he had encountered herdsmen whose cows were also feeding inside the farm.

“We cannot ascertain what transpired between him and the herdsmen, but his shouts attracted fellow villagers who rushed to the scene to discover that his two hands had been severed.

“The ensuing altercation grew in intensity and security agencies immediately intervened to bring to formal the clash which also left many persons wounded.

“One of the herdsmen has been arrested by army personnel, and we assure the public that modalities would be put in place to ensure that such occurrence does not repeat itself.

“We call on members of the public not to panic over the incident and advise them not to engage herdsmen in physical fights but instead report disagreements to security agencies,” Odah added.

A native of the area where the incident occurred, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, also corroborated the account given by the police.

He said that his kinsman (one of the victims) had gone to feed his cow inside his farm and was attacked by herdsmen.

“He had to fetch grasses for his cow to feed and was appalled that the herdsmen’s cows were feeding on his crops which he laboured to plant.

“We heard his shouts and when we rushed to the scene, his two hands had been severed and the clash which resulted in the deaths ensued.

“This is our land and we are not going to leave it for any group of people, even at the risk of our lives,” the community member said.