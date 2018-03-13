President Buhari Rejects Amendment To Electoral Act

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected the amendment to the Electoral Act, which intended to change the country's elections sequence, Daily Trust has learned. The president, it was gathered, gave three reasons for withholding assent to the bill, which was passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.Sources told Daily Trust that the president has yesterday communicated his decision to the federal legislature in two separate letters addressed to the Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

The two presiding officers are expected to read the letters to their colleagues at plenary between today and Thursday.

