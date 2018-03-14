Herdsmen Kill Traders In Benue

Gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, killed a yet to be determined number of market women and children in an ambush on traders in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State on Tuesday. According to reports, the traders were returning from the popular Yelewata market when they were attacked by the herdsmen, suspected to be involved in cattle rustling.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 14, 2018

Daily Post reported that the herdsmen had previously attacked Tse Igbe at Nyiev Council Ward in Guma Benue State, killing one Christopher Unenge, a Catholic catechist and another villager identified as Ayem Mbakuughur and many others. Armed Fulani herdsmen

Among those killed in the latest attack was a man identified as Aondowase Uma, market women, and some children.

“They killed Aondowase Uma, many other persons and even injured four people who were returning from Yelewata market last night.

“As we speak, several persons are still missing; as at this morning, a search is still ongoing,” a fleeing resident told Daily Post reporter on Wednesday morning.

The president was in the state a few days ago to commiserate with the people on the spate of killings in the state.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

