Jibrin Resumes Legislative Duties At House Of Reps

Honorable Abdullmumini Jibrin on Wednesday resumed legislative duties at the National Assembly after he served a 180 days suspension. Jibrin was seen arriving at the premises of the National Assembly before the beginning of the plenary.  He later went to join his colleagues in the green chamber.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 14, 2018

Honorable Abdullmumini Jibrin on Wednesday resumed legislative duties at the National Assembly after he served a 180 days suspension.

Jibrin was seen arriving at the premises of the National Assembly before the beginning of the plenary. 

He later went to join his colleagues in the green chamber.

Abdulmumin Jibrin

The leadership of House of House of Representatives had on Tuesday lifted the suspension on the legislator over accusations of padding of 2017 budget he leveled against them.   

Speaker Yakubu Dogara read an apology letter allegedly sent by the Kano lawmaker, apologizing to the leadership of the House of Representatives over allegations of budget padding he made against them in some publications and interviews at the plenary.   

The Speaker added that with the lapse of the 180 legislative days suspension and the apology letter, Jibrin had fulfilled all conditions to resume his legislative duties.

