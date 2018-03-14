President Buhari Arrives Yobe

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Damaturu, Yobe in continuation of his visits to states affected by various forms of violence in the past few months. The President, during his visit to the state, is expected to hold a town hall meeting with community and traditional leaders. The President would also be meeting with parents of the abducted 110 Dapchi school girls. The President had previously visited Taraba and Benue states. He is also scheduled to visit Zamfara state and would be rounding up the tour with a visit to Rivers state.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 14, 2018

This is the first time the president would be visiting these state since he was elected President in 2015.

PHOTONEWS: President Buhari Arrives Yobe

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

