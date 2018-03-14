Suicide Bomber Kills Scores, Injures 6 In Maiduguri

Scores of people are feared dead, following a suicide bomb attack and multiple explosions in Maiduguri on Wednesday.  A member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) told SaharaReporters that the explosions occurred at about 8.33pm in Allahkanti behind Giwa barracks area of the Borno State capital. A rescue worker told Saharareporters that six persons were injured but the number of those killed could not be ascertained at the time of filing the report.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 14, 2018

Scores of people are feared dead, following a suicide bomb attack and multiple explosions in Maiduguri on Wednesday.  A member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) told SaharaReporters that the explosions occurred at about 8.33pm in Allahkanti behind Giwa barracks area of the Borno State capital.

A rescue worker told Saharareporters that six persons were injured but the number of those killed could not be ascertained at the time of filing the report.

"We can't yet ascertain the number of those casualties. They were many and six persons were injured. The bomber struck less than a kilometer to Giwa Barracks," said the rescue. Saharareporters gathered that two loud explosions rang out, with some sources claiming that the came from Improvised Explosive Device on the bodies of two female suicide bombers. Sahara Reporters Media

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram In Dapchi, President Buhari Pledges Safe Return Of Dapchi Schoolgirls
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram In Yobe, Buhari Vows That Heads Will Roll Over Abduction Of Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Soldiers, CJTF Make Us Give Sex For Food – Wives Of Detained Boko Haram Suspects Write Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Update On DSS’ Counter Terrorism Efforts, Official Press Release
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Accuses Borno Leaders Of Plotting To Prolong Boko Haram Insurgency
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News Suicide Attack Targets Muslim Worshippers In Maiduguri
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Fake Marriages Taking Place In Nigeria - Immigration Service
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Vehicle In Convoy Of Akeredolu's Wife Kills 2 Undergraduates
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal Court Restrains National Assembly From Overriding Buhari on Election Timetable Bill
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Electoral Amendment: We Will Resist If Senate Attempt To Veto President Buhari, Says APC Senators
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Metuh Arrives To Court In Wheelchair, Begs To Travel To UK For Treatment
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Abdullahi Adamu: Senate President Using Ekweremadu To Do Dirty Work
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Omoyele Sowore: Courage Personified By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Sen. Akpabio: Gov. Yahaya Bello, A Bad Representation For Youth
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News Protest By Muslim Groups Rocks National Assembly Public Hearing Over Amasa Firdus, Law School Hijab Controversy
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos APC Chieftain Files Suit To Sack Oyegun, Others
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police FRSC Personnel Brutalizes Journalist In FCT
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
VIDEO: Massive Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dumpsite, Ojota Lagos
Breaking News Breaking: Olusosun Dumpsite Inferno Destroys LAGBUS Vehicles, Trucks, Wares
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad