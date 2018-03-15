Killings: Massive Action, Not 'Unjust Tears' Needed From Buhari, Says Soyinka

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the response of President Muhammadu Buhari to the victims and incidents of ongoing attacks by herdsmen across the country.

Speaking at an event in Lagos, on Thursday, Soyinka urged Buhari to ensure justice is served and instead of just embarking on “sympathy visits.”.

“I get impatient when I hear things like Buhari has failed to go and sympathise with the people of Benue, with the people of Nasarawa, with the people of Dapchi or wherever,” he said.

“Who needs sympathy? Is it sympathy that will reorder their broken lives? Is sympathy the issue? We are speaking here of one commodity that is fundamentally human deserving, justice.

“There should an internal measure to avoid a repeat. We are speaking here of a president that will respond with massive action and not showing up at the arena of human desecration to shed any unjust tears, but give orders that the bloodthirsty terrorists are brought to book.”