Controversial CEO of Capital Oil, Ifeanyi Ubah, Eyes Anambra South Senatorial Seat

Controversial CEO of Capital Oil and Gas, Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah has formally declared his intention to contest for the Anambra South Senatorial District under the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in 2019 general election.

Ubah’s declaration of interest in the senatorial seat is coming few months after his bid to contest the governorship of Anambra State on the platform of Peoples Democratic failed.

The oil magnate who has also associated with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC announced his intention to contest for the senatorial seat during a courtesy visit to the APGA’s state Chairman Chief Norbert Obi on Friday.

Ifeanyi Ubah

He later formally declared his intention at a ceremony held at Orton Palace hotel, Ekwulobia, where he assured that if given the opportunity to represent his people at the red chamber, he will put in his best in making quality laws that will benefit both his Senatorial District and Nigerians.

He later met with party executives including APGA National Chairman Ọzọ Victor Oye at his residence in Amawbia.

Ubah was the chairman of the controversial Transformation Ambassador of Nigeria, TAN which led the failed campaign for the second term tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Activities of TAN were funded with billions of naira realized from a fraudulent allocation of kerosene by NNPC to Capital Oil with the influence of ex- Nigeria’s Minister of Petroleum Resources, Dieziani Allision Madueke who is now wanted for various fraudulent deals.

Ubah was also detained for many days in 2017 by the Department of State Services over his refusal to remit N11 billion realized from the sales of petroleum products stored in his facility by the NNPC.

He was also accused of engaging in acts inimical to national security by the security agency by inciting members of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union to stop lifting petroleum products so as to cripple the economy and cause untold hardship to Nigerians.

To achieve his ambition, the Capital Oil boss will be seeking to displace Andy Ubah, the current occupant of the senatorial seat who has had different allegations of fraud and certificate forgery hanging on his neck since 2007 when he served as special assistant to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Domestic Affairs.