A murderous gang of Fulani herdsmen, on Wednesday morning, killed four soldiers and injured many others in Miango, Plateau State. Military sources told SaharaReporters that the soldiers were travelling in the convoy of their Garrison Commander.

A soldier, who visited one of his injured colleagues at the 3rd Division Military Hospital within the Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, said the victim, Corporal Maidugu, sustained died at the hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds. Soldier killed in Garrison Commander's convoy