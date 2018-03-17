President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Xi Jinping On Re-election

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 17, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chinese President Xi Jinping on his re-election as the President of the Peoples Republic of China.

In a letter personally signed by him, the Nigerian leader praised his Chinese counterpart for his wisdom and vision.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I congratulate you most sincerely on your re-election as the President of the Peoples Republic of China.

President Buhari and President Xi Jinpeng of China. an24

“Your re-election is an indication of the trust and confidence reposed in you by the people of China on your ability to bring your vision and wisdom to bear in the conduct of national and global affairs," he said.

President Buhari also looked forward to increased cooperation between China and Nigeria on one hand and China and Africa on the other hand.

“It is my firm belief that your re-election will also bolster the existing mutually benefiting partnership between the Peoples Republic of China and Nigeria.

“I look forward to meeting Your Excellency at the forthcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit in September 2018. I am confident that it will be a great success and good opportunity to draw up new levels of partnership between Africa and China,” President Buhari said.

FEMI ADESINA

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

March 17, 2018.

