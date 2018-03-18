Aisha Buhari Appointed UN Special Ambassador

Wife of the Nigerian President, Aisha Buhari has been appointed Special Ambassador of the United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS.

The announcement was made public by Mr. Charles-Martin Jjuuko, Communications, and Global Outreach Officer, UNAIDS Nigeria in Abuja on Saturday.

According to him, the Joint UN Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) appointed Wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari as UNAIDS Special Ambassador for the Elimination of Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV and Promotion of Treatment for Children living with HIV in Nigeria.

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari

The appointment would be made official on Monday. March 19, 2018, by the Executive Director and Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, Michel Sidibé.

As UN Ambassador, the Mrs. Buhari would be saddled with the task of advocating for increased access to antenatal care services, HIV testing for all pregnant women and accessibility to adequate care.