Nigerian Troops Arrest Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue

Nigerian Army has said its troops have arrested another set of herdsmen caught vandalizing farmland in Benue State.   Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Director of Army Public Relations disclosed that the herdsmen were seen destroying farmlands on Saturday, March 17, and were rounded by Troops of 707 Special Forces Brigade in Kwata Sule area of Benue State. He added that after an initial interrogation, the herdsmen have been handed over to the police for continuous questioning and prosecution.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 18, 2018

Chukwu also said that the army is doing its best to ensure all killer herdsmen in the country are arrested and made to face the law.

He urged the people to always inform the military and necessary security operatives whenever they sight anyone posing a security threat to their community.

