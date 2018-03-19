Obiano To Swear In New Political Appointees

Willie Obiano, who was sworn in for his second term as governor of Anambra state over the weekend would also be swearing in some of his new appointees today

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 19, 2018

Willie Obiano, who was sworn in for his second term as governor of Anambra state over the weekend would also be swearing in some of his new appointees today.

The governor had fired all of the commissioners in his cabinets as well as senior special advisers and all political appointees, in preparation for his second term as reported by SaharaReporters.

It was gathered that Obiano would be confirming Mr Primus Odili as Chief of Staff to the Governor while Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu would be re-appointed as Secretary to the State Government.

Other appointees are Mr Willie Nwokoye, returning as Principal Secretary to the Governor; Mr James Eze as the Chief Press Secretary.

It was gathered that the new appointees had been informed of their appointments and expected to resume duties. Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano's election being challnged at the court of Appeal

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics If I Come Out With Allowances Of National Assembly Leaders, Nigeria Will Blow Up - Sagay
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Dino Melaye’s Never-Passing Recall Cup - Peter Claver Oparah
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption PDP Suffering From Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Says Orubebe
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Kwankwaso Denies Having Secret Meeting With Obasanjo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's Aide, Ex- Enugu Chief Judge Using 'Stolen Will' To Run Smear Campaign Against Me, Says Ekweremadu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International Why President Buhari Cancelled Trip To Rwanda
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Former Enugu Chief Judge Asks NSA To Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Alleged Notorious Gunrunner, Kidnap Kingpin Nabbed In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Criminal Suspects Allegedly Armed By Dino Melaye
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Hails Judiciary For Reinstating Whistlebower Who Exposed Okiro's Corruption
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics If I Come Out With Allowances Of National Assembly Leaders, Nigeria Will Blow Up - Sagay
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police IGP Orders Withdrawal Of Police Attached To Individuals
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Dino Melaye’s Never-Passing Recall Cup - Peter Claver Oparah
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Did You Know Police Put $45K Bounty On Kudirat’s Killers Even When They Knew It Was An Inside Job?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption PDP Suffering From Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Says Orubebe
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Kwankwaso Denies Having Secret Meeting With Obasanjo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
HIV/AIDs Aisha Buhari Appointed UN Special Ambassador
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Director Drags Magu To Court Over Allegation Of Wrongful Demotion
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad