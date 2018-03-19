Obiano To Swear In New Political Appointees

Willie Obiano, who was sworn in for his second term as governor of Anambra state over the weekend would also be swearing in some of his new appointees today.

The governor had fired all of the commissioners in his cabinets as well as senior special advisers and all political appointees, in preparation for his second term as reported by SaharaReporters.

It was gathered that Obiano would be confirming Mr Primus Odili as Chief of Staff to the Governor while Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu would be re-appointed as Secretary to the State Government.

Other appointees are Mr Willie Nwokoye, returning as Principal Secretary to the Governor; Mr James Eze as the Chief Press Secretary.

It was gathered that the new appointees had been informed of their appointments and expected to resume duties. Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano's election being challnged at the court of Appeal