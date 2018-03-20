Final Year Student Of Maiduguri University Battling For Life After Acid Attack

Fatima Habu Usman, a 26-year-old final year student of the Department of Nursing at the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), is battling for her life after an acid attack by two unknown tricycle operators in Borno State.Mr Ibrahim Yusuf, her relative who confirmed the incident to PRNigeria said Fatima was kidnapped on Friday when she entered a tricycle in front of First Bank where she had gone to deposit some cash.

by PRNigeria Mar 20, 2018

Fatima Habu Usman, a 26-year-old final year student of the Department of Nursing at the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), is battling for her life after an acid attack by two unknown tricycle operators in Borno State.

Mr Ibrahim Yusuf, her relative who confirmed the incident to PRNigeria said Fatima was kidnapped on Friday when she entered a tricycle in front of First Bank where she had gone to deposit some cash.

"She boarded a commercial tricycle popularly called Keke NAPEP to Baga Road, but unknown to her, one of the men in the tricycle brought out a white handkerchief and pretended as though he was having a cough.

UNIMAID Acid Victim, Fatima Habu Usman PRNigeria

"As soon as he touched her face with the handkerchief, she passed out, only to find herself dumped at the Railway Bayan Quarters area, bathed with a substance suspected to be acid around 1 pm.

"It's sad that an innocent young lady like Fatima, who is already in her final year at the university and looked forward to a brighter future could be subjected to such cruel and inhumane treatment by criminal-minded Keke NAPEP operators in the state," Yusuf said. 

The UMTH Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee(CMAC), Bashir Tahir said Fatima is recuperating.

Tahir said that medical team was still conducting relevant examinations on her to determine whether she would undergo surgical operations.

In his response, the Borno State Commissioner of Police, Damien Chukwu, who confirmed the incident, said an investigation was currently ongoing to unravel the culprits behind the attack.

UNIMAID Acid Victim, Fatima Habu Usman

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
PRNigeria

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Audu’s Son ‘Flees’ As Police Charge Melaye With Illegal Possession Of Firearms
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Dino Melaye Reacts To Police Claim That He Armed Criminal Suspects
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Sergeant, 3 Others Arrested For Robbing Jigawa Deputy Governor
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Criminal Suspects Allegedly Armed By Dino Melaye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Maryam Sanda: Drama As Prosecution Witness Disappears In Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Two Suspects In Police Custody For Cutting Off Corps Member’s Hand
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Audu’s Son ‘Flees’ As Police Charge Melaye With Illegal Possession Of Firearms
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Dino Melaye Reacts To Police Claim That He Armed Criminal Suspects
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Hails Judiciary For Reinstating Whistlebower Who Exposed Okiro's Corruption
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Former Enugu Chief Judge Asks NSA To Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Police Sergeant, 3 Others Arrested For Robbing Jigawa Deputy Governor
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Ezekwesili Slams Police IG, Says Order On Withdrawal Police Will Not Be 'Actioned'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Nigerian Air Force Student Pilot 'Force- Landed' Aircraft In Kaduna
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Criminal Suspects Allegedly Armed By Dino Melaye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Nigerian Troops Capture Gunrunner In Southern Kaduna
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: My Meeting With Buhari Private, Says Sambo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Maryam Sanda: Drama As Prosecution Witness Disappears In Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Soyinka And Nigeria’s Dinner With The Devil By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad