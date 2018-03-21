Boko Haram Has Enslaved Only Christian Among Kidnapped Girls Of Dapchi

The only Christian among the schoolgirls kidnapped in Dapchi, Yobe State, last month, will not be released as she has been enslaved by Boko Haram, SaharaReporters has learned. At least 101 out of the 110 students kidnapped from Government Girls' Technical College, Dapchi, were released early on Wednesday. Five of them, according to those who regained freedom, died before they got to the terrorists' camp.

Members of the militant Islamist group were said to have arrived Dapchi with the girls at exactly 7:45 am, sparking pandemonium among villagers and soldiers. They were said to have released the girls and even took time to buy kolanuts

Residents exchanged pleasantries with the terrorists shortly after the girls had alighted from the 10 Sports Utility Vehicles that conveyed them.

All the girls wore the same color of hijab and had bathroom slippers as footwear.

Chairman of the Dapchi Girls' Parents Association, Mr. Bashir Manzo, confirmed that 101 girls out the 110 abducted were released on Wednesday, while five had died in the oppressive Sahelian conditions. Three others remain unaccounted for.

Some of the parents whose children were not among those released wept uncontrollably. Mr.Inuwa Alhaji, father of one of the five girls that died, however, said he was happy for those who got their children back.

"My daughter is dead and nothing can reverse it.

Though it is painful, my religion teaches that I should accept it. I congratulate those whose daughters were released," he said tearfully. Another parent, Alhaji Dere Mai, told SaharaReporters that it was impossible to convey his joy at the release of his daughter.

"I am so happy. I was convinced that my daughter would surely come back. I thank everyone for their prayers. The media played a key role. As you know, the abducted girls are not the children of the rich or politicians" he said.

Aisha Alhaji, a JSS3 abducted with her mates, said she was not molested in Boko Haram captivity.

"They took good care of us.We crossed several rivers; we left their camp on Sunday morning and traveled for four days in the desert. All I want to say to them is thank you," she said.



Fatima Abdullah, an SS2 student, said she saw Boko Haram members cook 10 bags of rice on her first at the terrorists' camp. Out of these, four were consumed. "Five of us died before we reached their camp. They told us not to panic. They fed us,"Fatima said.

As at filing this report, the 101 girls had arrived Maiduguri.

