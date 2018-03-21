Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped School Girls In Dapchi, Five Dead

Nigerian Islamist militant group, Boko Haram today returned 105 girls kidnapped from a high school compound in Dapchi a few weeks ago. Sources tell Saharareporters that the militant group came with the girls in 9 vehicles same way they took them away.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 21, 2018

There was confusion in the area as members of the community scampered into the bush as the terror group appeared in the area, first dropping off one the girls in a nearby village and then driving into the center of Dapchi town to drop off the rest of the girls. Five of the girls are dead according to our source. It is not clear if the Nigerian government paid any ransom to get the girls released. Sahara Reporters Media

Saharareporters, New York

