Nigerian Govt Says No Ransom Was Paid To Free Dapchi Girls

The Nigerian government has said no ransom was paid to Boko Haram to secure the release of Dapchi schoolgirls released by the insurgents early Wednesday morning.

Nigeria's Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed as well has Minister of Defense, Mansur Dan-Ali said that instead of paying ransom, the federal government relied on 'backchannel' negotiations to ensure that the girls were released.

"The released Girls are in Dapchi and being documented; Situation is developing; release is outcome of “backchannel” negotiations; no ransoms were paid," the ministers said.

Dapchi students



They added that more information on the girls would be made public later in the day.



SaharaReporters early Wednesday broke the news of the release of the kidnapped girls.

However, 5 out of the 110 abducted students were said to be dead while one is still in custody of the kidnappers.



The freed students are currently undergoing medical checkup.