Nigerian Govt Says No Ransom Was Paid To Free Dapchi Girls

The Nigerian government has said no ransom was paid to Boko Haram to secure the release of Dapchi schoolgirls released by the insurgents early Wednesday morning. Nigeria's Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed as well has Minister of Defense, Mansur Dan-Ali said that instead of paying ransom, the federal government relied on 'backchannel' negotiations to ensure that the girls were released. 

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 21, 2018

The Nigerian government has said no ransom was paid to Boko Haram to secure the release of Dapchi schoolgirls released by the insurgents early Wednesday morning.

Nigeria's Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed as well has Minister of Defense, Mansur Dan-Ali said that instead of paying ransom, the federal government relied on 'backchannel' negotiations to ensure that the girls were released. 

"The released Girls are in Dapchi and being documented; Situation is developing; release is outcome of “backchannel” negotiations; no ransoms were paid," the ministers said.

Dapchi students

They added that more information on the girls would be made public later in the day. 

SaharaReporters early Wednesday broke the news of the release of the kidnapped girls.
However, 5 out of the 110 abducted students were said to be dead while one is still in custody of the kidnappers.  

The freed students are currently undergoing medical checkup.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped School Girls In Dapchi, Five Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive Nigerian Govt Lied, Boko Haram Fighters, Money Swapped For Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive UPDATED: Nigerian Govt Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency Ezekwesili, Others React To Release Of #Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Dapchi Girls On The Way To Abuja To Meet President Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Freed Schoolgirls: President Buhari Sends Four Ministers To Dapchi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped School Girls In Dapchi, Five Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME FLASHBACK: Assassination Of A Witness About To Testify Against Melaye
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive Nigerian Govt Lied, Boko Haram Fighters, Money Swapped For Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive UPDATED: Nigerian Govt Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrest Boroh, Recover $9m Cash
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Bandits Kill 11 Soldiers In Kaduna
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Ezekwesili, Others React To Release Of #Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Audu’s Son ‘Flees’ As Police Charge Melaye With Illegal Possession Of Firearms
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Final Year Student Of Maiduguri University Battling For Life After Acid Attack
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics INEC Fixes Date For Restart Of Dino Melaye's Recall From The Senate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Dapchi Girls On The Way To Abuja To Meet President Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Troops Capture Gunrunner In Southern Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad