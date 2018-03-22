APC Chairman Meets Saraki, Others Over Plot Against Buhari

Chief John Odigie- Oyegun, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) met with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and all senators elected on the platform of the party on Wednesday.

It was gathered that one of the reasons for conveying the meeting was the ongoing plot to override Buhari on the rejection of the proposed amendment to the Electoral Act by the president by the lawmakers.

President Buhari had on March 13 rejected a proposed amendment of the Electoral Act which stipulated a timetable for the 2019 general election, different from the schedule released earlier by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

APC national chairman, Oyegun, Saraki, Dogara

The rejection of the amendment which is believed to be targeted at Buhari had split the APC senators into two factions.

A faction being led by former governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu supported the President's veto of the amendment while the other camp loyal to the senate president is said to be working on how to override Buhari's veto.

It was gathered that Chief Oyegun convened the meeting with the lawmakers to halt the planned override of the veto.

Key members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC were also in attendance at the meeting which was held at the Senate wing of the National Assembly Complex.



The meeting started by 3.02pm and lasted till 5.30pm. Newsmen were excused after the opening speeches.



Oyegun, in his opening speech, said the meeting was convened to discuss issues affecting the party and its members.

He said, “I’m glad to be here again. I don’t think I’m here often enough. It’s a good opportunity to discuss general issues. Issues that have arisen from the polity, the reality of an election in less than a year, 11 months, 10 months if you want to be economical. We are here to talk, we are here to listen and we are here to strategize on best way as we are approaching the critical months ahead. That is the 2019 election.”



The Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan told journalists at the end of the meeting that APC would soon constitute a team comprising the executive, legislators, governors and other members of the party to broker peace in the party.