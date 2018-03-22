NGO Asks Gov. Ambode To Stop Plans To Privatize Water Supply In Lagos

As the world celebrates the world water day, a nongovernmental organization, Environmental Rights Action/ Friends of the Earth, Nigeria (ERAFOEN) has asked Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos to address the problems of water shortage in the state for the overall benefit of the residents

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 22, 2018

As the world celebrates the world water day, a nongovernmental organization, Environmental Rights Action/ Friends of the Earth, Nigeria (ERAFOEN) has asked Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos to address the problems of water shortage in the state for the overall benefit of the residents.

In the petition which was also signed by heads of many nongovernmental organizations and stakeholders forwarded to the governor on Thursday, March 22 ERAFOEN appealed to the government to stop its plan of privatizing the supply of water to residents of the state through the controversial Public-Private -Partnership (PPP) Lagosians protest privatization of water by state government

The organization cited examples of countries that had encountered bad experiences and learned bitter lessons from experimenting the PPP and other modes of water privatization and had to opt out and re-municipalize water supply for their citizens.

The organization also noted that PPP prevents cities from making crucial progress towards real solutions to water access difficulties.

While noting that there is a documented proof that the Lagos state administration is in concession talks with Veolia, Metito, and Abengoa, transnational corporations which cannot be trusted with the job of supply of water in Nigeria because of their track record in infractions and corruption.  

To tackle the problems of water supply in the state, ERA/FOEN demanded for the stoppage of the plan to concession of Lagos water infrastructure, an upturn of budgetary allocation to the water sector, the institution of Water Trust Fund to expand the public financing of the water sector and development of the political will to prioritize water for the people by investing in water infrastructure necessary to provide universal water access to improve the standard of living of the citizens. Lagosians protest privatization of water by state government

In addition, the organization asked the state to eliminate all the remaining provisions in the new Lagos Environment Law that unbolts the door for privatization in the PPP form or any other, accept human right to water as an obligation of the government to the people and to reject contracts designed by or involving the IFC, which, according to the organization, operates to maximize private profit.

PHOTONEWS: NGO Asks Gov. Ambode To Stop Plans To Privatize Water Supply In Lagos

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Security Aides Of Niger Governor Shoot At Angry Youths In Bida Town
ACTIVISM VIDEO: Security Aides Of Niger Governor Shoot At Angry Youths In Bida Town
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Opinion Help, This Nigerian State Is Failing By Ayobami Oyalowo
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Food UN Providing Food to Refugees Fleeing Violence in Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Human Rights New Report Details Grave Violations Against Children In Northeastern Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Human Rights Human Rights Watch Faults Danish Immigration Report On Eritrea As Politically-Motivated
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides FG In Meeting With Parents Of Chibok Girls
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped School Girls In Dapchi, Five Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Buhari's Communications Minister Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Luxury Homes, N93m Printing Press And 25 Cars-Spokesperson
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive UPDATED: Nigerian Govt Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Cambridge Analytica: How Jonathan's Campaign Paid Firm £2m To Hack Into Buhari's Medical Records
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME John Yusuf To Refund N22.9b, Jailed 6 Years
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Federal Gov't Asks Court To Seize 22 Foreign, Local Properties Of Ekweremadu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME FLASHBACK: Assassination Of A Witness About To Testify Against Melaye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Nigerian Govt Lied, Boko Haram Fighters, Money Swapped For Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Ezekwesili, Others React To Release Of #Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Dapchi Girls Kidnap, Release Was Staged To Swindle Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Chairman Meets Saraki, Others Over Plot Against Buhari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Has Enslaved Only Christian Among Kidnapped Girls Of Dapchi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad