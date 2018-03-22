Police IGP Halts Withdrawal Of Officers From VIPs, Politicians

SaharaReporters had, in the aftermath of the order, published an article on how previous police IGPs had attempted and failed to withdraw officers attached to VIPs, politicians and private companies. In the article, this website had also predicted that IGP Idris order will also follow the same path.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 22, 2018

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has recanted on the order he gave for withdrawal of police personnel from VIPs, politicians and private companies issued earlier in the week.

SaharaReporters had, in the aftermath of the order, published an article on how previous police IGPs had attempted and failed to withdraw officers attached to VIPs, politicians and private companies.

In the article, this website had also predicted that IGP Idris order will also follow the same path.

Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris Guardian Nigeria

That prediction came to pass on Wednesday with IGP Idris backtracking on his order by asking his commissioners across the states not to carry out it out.
Speaking through the Force Spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, the IGP said the decision was reached after a meeting with the Commanders of Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism and Special Protection Units.

The IG said, “For the avoidance of doubt, members of the Public, Political and Public Office Holders, VIPs, Public and Private Companies and other categories of enterprises and business outfits and corporate individuals and other entities are to retain the Police Officers currently with them on deployment.”

Maintaining that a new date has been set for the order to be carried out, the IGP announced 20th of April as when police deployed to guard private individuals would be withdrawn.

Even at that,  he said there is room for an extension of police protection enjoyed by private individuals.

“They may be provided after the expiration of the period, if found worthy from the Special Protection Unit of the Force, but should apply for re-validation through the Commissioner of Police of the State they are domiciled before the expiration of the new date of 20th April 2018”, he added.

He added that  the commitment of the Nigeria Police to the protection of lives and property across the country remains unequivocal and unwavering.

IGP Idris also ordered that all task force set up to carry out the order stand down pending a fresh announcement be made.

“The Task Force Teams set up by the IGP at the Force Headquarters, the Force X – Squad and others set up by the Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and Commissioner of Police at the Zonal and State Commands have equally been directed by the Inspector-General of Police to suspend the enforcement of the withdrawal with immediate effect pending the new date," IGP Idris ordered.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

