President Buhari Visits Zamfara

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Zamfara state in continuation of his visits to states troubled by insurgency, farmers/herdsmen clashes and other forms of crises across the country.

The President was received by Governor Abdulaziz Yari and members of the state executive council when he arrived at the state on Wednesday.

The governors of Sokoto and Kebbi states, Aminu Tambuwal and Atiku Bagudu respectively and traditional rulers were also at the airport to welcome the president.

Zamfara had in the past few months witnessed attacks by cattle rustlers who usually slaughter villages in scores in order to steal their animals.

The President, who has in his entourage the National Security Adviser, Babagana Mungunu and other top officials has already presided over a town hall meeting with stakeholders and citizens of the state.

He is also expected to condole with families and communities that have suffered various forms of violence and attacks in the state.

The President has previously visited Taraba, Benue and Yobe States as a way of commiserating with the citizens over insurgency and high spate of killings.

Buhari would be rounding up his visit troubled Nigeria states with a trip to Rivers state. Buhari In Zamfara