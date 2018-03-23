‘Lord, We Ask That You Visit The Camp Of The Captors,’ Pastor Adeboye Prays For Leah Sharibu

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor E.A Adeboye has reacted to the refusal of Boko Haram terrorist to release Leah Sharibu, the only Christian among the schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in Dapchi town, Yobe State on February 19.

While the insurgents released the other 101 girls on Wednesday, they held on to Sharibu because she refused to forsake her faith and embrace Islam when she was asked to.

In a tweet sent out via the official Twitter handle, the General Overseer, RCCG, prayed that “Every kidnapper in this country by whatever name they are called, please set them on fire right now in the name of Jesus.”

Adeboye wrote, “Lord, we ask that you visit the camp of the captors and in a way that You alone can, see to the safe release and return of the missing girl Leah Sharibu in Jesus name. Chritian-Girl-Not-Returned-Dapchi