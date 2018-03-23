‘Lord, We Ask That You Visit The Camp Of The Captors,’ Pastor Adeboye Prays For Leah Sharibu

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor E.A Adeboye has reacted to the refusal of Boko Haram terrorist to release Leah Sharibu, the only Christian among the schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in Dapchi town, Yobe State on February 19

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 23, 2018

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor E.A Adeboye has reacted to the refusal of Boko Haram terrorist to release Leah Sharibu, the only Christian among the schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in Dapchi town, Yobe State on February 19.

While the insurgents released the other 101 girls on Wednesday, they held on to Sharibu because she refused to forsake her faith and embrace Islam when she was asked to.  

In a tweet sent out via the official Twitter handle, the General Overseer, RCCG, prayed that “Every kidnapper in this country by whatever name they are called, please set them on fire right now in the name of Jesus.”

Adeboye wrote, “Lord, we ask that you visit the camp of the captors and in a way that You alone can, see to the safe release and return of the missing girl Leah Sharibu in Jesus name. Chritian-Girl-Not-Returned-Dapchi

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped School Girls In Dapchi, Five Dead
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive UPDATED: Nigerian Govt Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Ezekwesili, Others React To Release Of #Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive Nigerian Govt Lied, Boko Haram Fighters, Money Swapped For Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Has Enslaved Only Christian Among Kidnapped Girls Of Dapchi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Christian Association Demands Release Of Lone Dapchi Girl In Boko Haram Captivity
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Buhari's Communications Minister Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Luxury Homes, N93m Printing Press And 25 Cars-Spokesperson
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped School Girls In Dapchi, Five Dead
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News Deputy Senate Ekweremadu Sells Two US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Nigerian Gov't From Seizing Them
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News Police IGP Halts Withdrawal Of Officers From VIPs, Politicians
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME John Yusuf To Refund N22.9b, Jailed 6 Years
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Cambridge Analytica: How Jonathan's Campaign Paid Firm £2m To Hack Into Buhari's Medical Records
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Gov. El-Rufai Says Bill Gate’s Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive UPDATED: Nigerian Govt Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Economy Buhari’s Economic Blueprint Does Not Address Nigerians’ Needs — Bill Gates
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News Fresh Trouble For NHIS Secretary As EFCC Demands Explanations On His Activities
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari’s Communication Minister, Shittu, Tags Aide Who Accused Him Of Corruption A ‘Judas’
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Christian Schools Will Boycott WAEC Examinations, Says Group
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad