Agitations For Secession Not An Offense Under Nigerian Laws, Says IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said secession is not recognised as an offence in the Nigerian laws and is therefore questioning the jurisdiction of the Federal High court sitting in Abuja to proceed with the trial of four of her members over treasonable felony.

The group said it has directed her counsels have filed a Notice of Preliminary Objection to the trial.



In a statement released by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, comrade Emma Powerful, the group said it has instructed her lawyers to challenge the court’s jurisdiction and implored it to strike out the charge of ‘Treasonable Felony’ against the defendants on the grounds of what a prosecution witness said that “agitating for self-determination or secession is not a crime known to any Nigerian Law.”

File photo of IPOB members demonstrate in Onitsha.



He said, “We the worldwide family of the Indigenous People of Biafra wishes to draw the attention of the civilized world to what transpired at Justice Binta Nyako’s court in Abuja on March 22, 2018 at the commencement of the trial of four innocent Biafrans. The world must know that they are standing trial for offences not known to any law in Nigeria.”



It will be recollected that Mr. Nnamdi Kanu who is the leader of IPOB has been missing since the Nigeria army attacked his home and he was also arrested for the same offence as the others who are being presently tried.